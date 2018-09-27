Reps: Why I want to represent AMAC/Bwari constituency -Jiba

Share This





















From Abba-Eku Onyeka Abuja

The immediate past chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Hon Micah Y. Jiba has explained why he is aspiring to represent AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency in FCT at the Federal House Representatives (FHR).

The former chairman who is aspiring under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP spoke to journalists in his office in the FCT.

On why he is seeking to be a representative, he said his people demanded that he contest to meet their aspirations.

He also said he believes in some cases that, God answers prayers through the people and should he (Jiba) refuse his people’s call, God and man may not like it Jiba, said he wants to give the people legitimate representation based on their yearnings and enhance synergy between the natives and residents in order to move the constituency, FCT and Nigeria in

general forward.

Recall that aspirants from Bwari have been agitating to be given an opportunity to represent the constituency and when his opinion was sought, Jiba maintained that leadership was from God, even as he added that if it were the wish of God that AMAC should be produce a representative, nobody could challenge him.