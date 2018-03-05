Rescue Dapchi school girls now -NCWS urges FG

Share This





















By Stanley Onyekwere

The National Council for Women Societies (NCWS) has urged the Federal Government to do everything within its powers to urgently rescue the abducted Government Girls Science and Technical College Dapchi, Yobe state by suspected Boko Haram terrorists.

President of NCWS, Mrs Gloria Laraba Shoda, in a statement said that the abduction of the schools girls was a national embarrassment to the country.

She advised President Muhammadu Buhari to act quickly to avoid a repeat of what happened to the Chibok School girls.

It will be recall that on February 19, 110 School girls of Government Girls Science and Technical College Dapchi, Yobe state were abducted by suspected Boko Haram terrorists.

According to her; “We are pained as mothers to see another group of our children been abducted by the sect. it is most unfortunate that it is happening again after the Chibok experience.

Shoda also urged the Federal and state governments to prioritise security of schools in the country to stem further attacks on them by insurgents.

The president said that it has become imperative that government at all levels should take special interest in securing schools.

Shoda called on all Nigerian women and mother to pray for the save return of the girls to their parents.