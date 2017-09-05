Resident doctors commence nationwide strike

Share This





















By Paul Efiong with agency report

Resident doctors have commenced a nationwide indefinite strike.

The resident doctors’ decision to embark on a nationwide strike followed a meeting of its national leadership held yesterday.

The President of the National Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, Onyebueze John, was reported as saying that, “Rising from our NEC meeting, which started by 7pm yesterday and ended 3am today. NARD has resolved to reject the promissory offer from Government, and proceed on total and indefinite strike action until all items in her demand list for strike action are resolved by Government.”

Reports also said that the doctors refuted a claim by the Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige that they had suspended the planned strike nationwide.

However, the doctors admitted meeting with the Federal Government without a resolve to suspend the strike.