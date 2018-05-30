Resident Doctors to Yobe Govt: Pay arrears in 21 days or face strike

Share This





















From Uche Uche Damaturu.

The Association of Resident Doctors in Yobe state has issued a 21-day ultimatum for the state government to meet its demand on remuneration of its members of face an industrial action by the association.

This was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of an emergency meeting by the association held today at the Women and Children Hospital in Damaturu, the state capital, signed by Dr. Ali Mohammed Audu, President of the Association and Dr. Hussaini Dede, Secretary of the Association and made available to Peoples Daily in Damaturu.

According to the communiqué, the association wondered why, after the state governor, Alh. Ibrahim Gaidam has made approvals on certain issues related to the remuneration of members of the association for which they were grateful , the medical officers experienced a decrease in their salary for May, 2018.

The association has therefore, in a resolution in the communiqué, asked the state government to, among other things, that promotion of doctors should be implemented immediately and be automatic henceforth, that the residency programme package should be reviewed upwards and all allowances due and owed should be settled with immediate effect.

They also demanded that, the youth corps doctors serving in the state should be paid immediately what is due to them and be prompt henceforth.