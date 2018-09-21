Resign or be sacked, Clark tells Sports Minister

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

Elder statesman and former Federal Commissioner of Information, Chief Edwin Clark has called on the Minister of Sports and Youths Development, Mr Solomon Dalung to resign or be removed from office in the interest of sports development in the country.

Chief Clark made the call yesterday in a press statement personally signed by him in Abuja..

The call by the elder statesman came barely few hours after the

re-election of Chief Amaju Pinnick as the President of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF.

Pinnick will preside over the affairs of Nigerian football for another four years.

Chief Clark noted with sadness that the Sports Minister had taken a swipe at the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo when he acted as acting President and the government, in a manner so disloyal and unbecoming of a cabinet

He added that Dalung’s last action was his unfortunate foray into ethnic frolic, total

disrespect and disloyalty in his open show of crass ignorance and incompetence, when Mr. Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, then as acting President, took the patriotic step to honour and recognize the Amaju Pinik-led NFF, an action which saved Nigeria from International soccer embarrassment.

According to Chief Clark, “ I have followed with concern and keen interest, the unfolding developments at the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) , and have had cause to speak my strong comment on the unfortunate controversy rocking the glass house, where I strongly advise that Mr. Solomon Dalung, current Minister of Sports, has no place in this Ministry, if Nigerian football must attain it’s expected height.

“As if the above scenario was not bad enough, he has now committed greater atrocity by challenging the legality and appropriateness of the NFF congress being held in Katsina, as scheduled”, he said.