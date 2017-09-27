Restructuring: Atiku cautions agitators

Share This





















By Umar Muhammad Puma Abuja

Former Vice President and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Atiku Abubakar, has cautioned Nigerians to be mindful of those who did not mean well for the country, saying the country’s strength lies in her diversity.

Speaking yesterday at a formal presentation of the book, titled “Constitutional Misconception of Secularism: Implications for Politics and Religion” Atiku, said first country’s national constitution carefully considered the diverse character as a nation and chose the secular path in order to accommodate the diversity and peaceful coexistence.

Represented by the former Speaker of the Plateau state House of Assembly, George Daika, the former vice president who is also the Waziri of Adamawa, said: “Let me, however, use this opportunity to remind us all that at this delicate moment in our nation’s history – with separatist agitations, militancy of the religious and secular varieties, calls for restructuring, and jostling for future elections, we should all be mindful of and sensitive to the feelings and preferences of those who may not think the way we think, the way we speak or worship, the way we worship or belong to the same political party as us. Our diversity ought to be our strength and, together, we can still build the Nigeria of our dreams.”

On his part, Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom, said politics and religion have been at the heart of problems confronting the country.

“Today in our country, two things are very important, politics and religion and if we can get it right, we will be able to make Nigeria great.

He said that both Christianity and Islam all seek to bring love and peace to mankind, adding that it his hope that these two religions will work toward bringing peace and love to the country.

On the brewing Labour crisis in Benue state, Ortom blamed the Nigeria Labour Congress of employing blackmail tactics over the workers’ salary arrears.