Restructuring: Dump El-rufai’s report in dustbin -NULGE tells APC

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has appealed to the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to discard, shred and dump the report of the Governor Nasir el-Rufai- led ad-hoc committee on restructuring in a dust-bin for recommending that the local government should be delisted from Nigeria’s constitution and scrapped.

The NULGE National President, Comrade Ibrahim Khaleel, made the call while addressing a press conference in Abuja on Monday.

Khaleel alleged that the El-rufai committee had a pre-determined agenda to hijack and divert the ongoing process of constitutional amendment process waiting action by state assemblies.

He noted that the union was not against restructuring and devolution of power in the country; but questioned the logic behind the removal of power from the federal and local governments and unduly adding it to the powers of the states.

He said: “Nigerians have been clamouring for a functional, democratic local government system for a long time.

“We wish as union to, on a very strong term, reject and condemn the aspect of the report that aim at scrapping local government by delisting it from the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; As we see this as a pre-determined position of some cabal in the APC not the Party as a whole let alone the position of the Nigerian people.

“We call on the APC leadership to put the report in a dust bin and not to dissipate unnecessary energy on it, discard and shred the report as it was pre-determined, self-serving, mischievous, and didn’t reflect the position of its members or Nigerians at large.” NAN