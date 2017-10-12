Restructuring: Its injustice to demand for equality – El-rufai

Share This





















By Umar Muhammad Puma

Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) Committee on True Federalism, Nasir El-Rufai, has said it is an injustice for a group or individual to demand for equality when population and resources of each region differs.

Speaking during an interactive session with the youth in Abuja yesterday, El-rufai who is also the governor of Kaduna state also said in democracy, majority views will always exhale against the minority.

He said that: “It is just like saying everyone who is six feet, five can play basket ball. As Human beings we are equal but you cannot come and stand here and say we should create nine states in each zone, Nigeria is not equal likewise the population and resources, you can’t do that.

“The greatest injustice is trying make equal, unequal and unequal equal, things are not done like that. What do I mean by that, there are those who have said that Nigeria and Unites states are same.

“The representatives of the agitators are few in number and so the majority must always win. The president of the country exists, the Senate exist and there are 36 states of the federation. We the old ones are still here, some of us are good some are bad likewise the youths but you must learn to live with us because we are still here.

“Now some people say because we have oil, lets us have resource control. We must think of what is of overall interest of Nigeria. By that I mean what works for everyone. Because what works for one part of the county will not necessarily work for the other and so as long as we are from one country we must seek for what is of common good not the one that serves one interest group. If you do things like that, you will get it wrong. Otherwise you will continue to make argument in which there will be no consensus.”

El Rufai advised Nigerian youths not to show indifference to the ongoing summit on True Federalism, adding that, “This is the first time in the history of Nigeria that there is an honest conversation on the structure of our federation. This is the first time that every Nigerian will be given the opportunity to contribute to debate on the structure of the polity.

‘’We are going to listen to our young people that account for 60-80% of Nigerians that haven’t been given voice. Now we must listen to them.”