Retired UATH staff urge FG to pay their entitlements

Share This





















By Usman Shuaibu

A retired staff of the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH) in Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Prince Abubakar Gani, has called on the Federal Government to deem it necessary to pay their entitlements ranging from arrears and gratuities.

Gani who made the call in an interview with Peoples Daily in Gwagwalada, accusing the management of UniAbuja Teaching Hospital of failing to parley with the government to pay their benefits for so long now.

He tongue-lashed the authorities of UATH for not paying the monetization arrears to some pensioners who retired from the service for some years now, urging Federal Ministry of Health to look into their matters.

He said the bad leadership at the UATH had contributed to the non-payment of their entitlements, alleging that the management of UATH had refused to take their files to the pension board as being requested.

Gani, however, appealed to the Federal Government to appoint Chief Medical Director (CMD) at the UATH to make things happen, saying that the present CMD of the hospital, Dr. Abubakar Haruna who is acting on capacity for a year had failed to move the hospital to the next level.