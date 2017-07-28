Revenue sharing formula unconstitutional – Senate

Share This





















• As bill to cut EFCC powers scales through

By Christiana Ekpa and Ikechukwu Okaforadi

Senate yesterday declared the nation’s revenue sharing formula unconstitutional, urging the Federal Government to table the proposed revenue sharing formula before the National Assembly for deliberation and passage into law.

The Senate equally directed the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission to review the present revenue allocation formula to reflect the present and changing economic realities of the country.

It also urged the commission to discharge its constitutional duties and functions.

This is just as it passed the Bill establishing the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Agency (NFIA) as an independent agency, which has shrunk the powers of the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

Senate action followed a motion moved by Sen. Adamu Aliero (APC-Kebbi) on “The Need for Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission to discharge its Constitutional Functions under paragraph 32 of the Third Schedule to the Constitution” duringThursday’s plenary.

He said the pursuant to paragraph 32 of the Third Schedule of the Constitution, the Commission was established to among other things review from time to time the revenue allocation formula and principles in operation.

“This is to ensure conformity with changing realities provided that any revenue formula which has been accepted by an Act of National Assembly shall remain in force for a period of not less than five years from the date of the commencement of the Act.”

He said the present Revenue Allocation Formula had been in operation before the commencement of this democratic dispensation in 1999.

“It is close to about 20 years since the present democratic dispensation didn’t have a revenue allocation formula that has been approved by the National Assembly.

“The present formula came about in 1998. And every revenue formula is supposed to be reviewed after every five years,” Aliero said.

The lawmaker further said there was no extant Act of the National Assembly accepting the present Revenue Allocation Formula which meant the formula in use presently was unconstitutional.

“The constitution does not contemplate that a particular revenue formula is to be in force for eternity, in fact the constitution requires the formula to be reviewed every five years.

“The current formula is blind to present and changing economic realities and unjustifiably skewed in favour of the Federal Government.”

He said that most of the states were under the bailout of the Federal Government which runs into billions of Naira.

Aliero added that as a result of the bailout, most of the States were deeply indebted and the fear was that successive State Governments were going to inherit huge and insurmountable debts.

He said unless the present formula was reviewed in favour of the States and Local Governments, real growth and development would continue to elude this great country.

Seconding the motion, Sen. Matthew Urhoghide (PDP-Edo) acknowledged that the sharing formula must be reviewed.

According to him, the sharing of revenue from the Federation Account to a very large extent has been bedeviled because states and local governments have become very lazy to look for other sources of revenue.

“The sharing formula must be such that it is able to stimulate the zeal that the states and local government require to be able to generate their own funds,” he said”

The resolutions of the motion were unanimously adopted by the lawmakers when put to a Voice Vote by the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki.

On the EFCC powers, recall that the NFIA was under the EFCC, but the passage of the Bill has made the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) autonomous from EFCC.

This will pave the way for Nigeria’s re-admittance into the EGMONT Financial Intelligence Units Group, from which she was suspended earlier this month.

Recall that Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), a unit within the EFCC, has been representing Nigeria in the Egmont Group since 2007.

But the chairman of the Senate committee on Anti Corruption, Chukwuka Utazi, had brought a motion informing the senate that Nigeria has been suspended by the Egmont Group, urging the lawmakers to split the Unit from EFCC to ensure that Nigeria is re-admitted into Egmont Group.

He said the group had insisted that Nigeria’s continued membership is dependent on autonomy of the NFIU from the interference of the EFCC boss.

Speaking on the need for the federal government to reverse the suspension, the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekwerenmadu, said the issue with the suspension is where the agency should be domiciled.

Rising from the above situation, the Senate yesterday passed the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Agency Bill as a central body in Nigeria responsible for receiving, requesting, analysing and disseminating financial intelligence reports and other information to law enforcement agencies.

This was sequel to the consideration of the report of the Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes presented to the Senate by its chairman, Sen. Chukwuka Utazi, during plenary.

The Bill which was only read for the first time on Thursday July 20 passed second reading on Tuesday and was approved by the upper legislative chamber on Thursday, exactly one week after.

The Egmont Group is a network of national financial intelligence units and the highest inter-governmental association of intelligence agencies in the world, with 154 member countries including Britain and the U.S.

With the passage of the Bill, the NFIA would now be domiciled in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and also report to the National Assembly.