Ribadu reveals plot to scuttle anti-graft war

Tobias Lengnan Dapam

Former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) Nuhu Ribadu has revealed plans by some highly placed individual to “frustrate the work of those who are genuinely committed in reversing the ugly trend” of fighting corruption in the country.

The former EFCC boss stated this yesterday in Abuja at an event organised by Connected Development (CODE) to mark its 5 years in existence.

CODE is watchdog group providing information on how money given by government will be spent.

Speaking further, Ribadu said some Nigerians who are supposed to be part of efforts at restitution were colluding with those who have stolen the country’s commonwealth, adding that “as this unholy alliance of corrupt people in and out of government takes root,” ordinary Nigerians will continue to suffer.

According to Ribadu, “there is no doubt that the current anticorruption regime in the country is working. We have seen the feat attained in recent past and the ongoing effort to stall it,” adding that “Nigerians must take a stand between those who are working diligently to get back our stolen money and those who are poised to scuttle such efforts.

“We are witnessing essentially a classical case of state capture in which individuals, including those in high public office, use their position to undermine the state and its policies because of their personal interest.”