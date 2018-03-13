Right of persons in Africa not negotiable – AGF

Share This





















By Albert Akota Abuja

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami has said that rights of persons in Africa are not negotiable.

He said that every country must put mercenaries in place to ensure their safety.

The minister who stated this yesterday in Abuja while declaring open a three days capacity building workshop on state reporting under the African charter on human and peoples’ rights and the protocol to

African of women in Africa (Maputo protocol), said that the workshop would afford the state parties the opportunity to reflect reporting processing, compliance and recommendations on issues treaty bodies.

He noted that, the obligation of state parties to reports are in line with article 62 of the African charter and article 26 of the protocol to the African charter on human and peoples’ rights of women in Africa in each state party by undertaking submission yearly as well as report on the legislative or other measures taken with a view to give effect to the rights, freedoms recognized and guaranteed by the charter.

The minister who was represented by the Director of the International and Comparative Law Department in the Ministry, Mrs. Stella Anukan said Nigeria is up to date with her periodic report, adding that Nigeria has forwarded its report to the commission last year and it would be presented hopefully at the forthcoming 62nd ordinary session of the commission scheduled for April 2018.

Speaking earlier, director, protection and investigation in the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Mr. A Yakubu said the only way the international and regional bodies to monitor the implementation of these treaty are through the periodic state reporting processing.

Yakubu who was represented by Executive Secretary of the Network of the National Human Rights Institution, Mrs. Yemisi Akhile said that the treaty means taking measures to ensure it domesticated and implemented in all its territory as it enshrined in their treaties.