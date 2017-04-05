Rights Commission tasks Police, judiciary on incessant rape

Share This





















By Albert Akota

The National Human Rights Commission has condemned in strong terms, the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl by a traditional ruler in Katsina State and his subsequent release from Police custody without prosecution.

In the same vein, the Commission has also described as worrisome the reported defilement of a seven-month-old baby by a 55-year-old stepfather, Magaji Dansale in Dan Gaske Village, MusawaLocal Government Area of Katsina state and other similar cases across the nation.

The Ag. Executive Secretary of the Commission, Mrs. Oti Ovrawah stated this in Abuja over the weekend following media reports on the above mentioned allegations.

Mrs. Ovrawah therefore called on the Police, the judiciary and other stakeholders in the justice sector to be more diligent in ensuring that all reported cases of rape are thoroughly investigated and prosecuted to serve as deterrent to other people.

She reiterated that cases of rape or defilement should be taken seriously by the law enforcement agencies saying that both Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended and Child’s Rights Act protect children against physical, mental or emotional injury, abuse, torture, and attack on their honour or reputation among others.

Also, the Ag. Executive Secretary called on the Katsina State Government to ensure that the traditional ruler and Dansale are investigated and prosecuted in accordance with the law to serve as a deterrent to other Nigerians and called for the domestication of the Child Right’s Law in Katsina state.