Riyon, B/Ladi, Jos South under curfew in Plateau

• As Police confirm 86 killed in fresh violence

From Ado Abubakar Musa Jos

Following attacks and counter attacks that led to the killing of many people in Plateau State, the State Government has imposed curfew in Riyom, Barkin Ladi and Jos South Local Government Areas of the State.

Secretary to the Government of the State, Hon Rufus Bature, in statement yesterday, said the action was, “to avert a breakdown of law and order,” and that the curfew takes effect immediately, as “movement is restricted from 6pm to 6am, except those on essential duties.”

No fewer than 6 people were attacked and killed at Zawan/Angle ‘D,’ junction along Jos-Abuja road, an eye witness has said. The source, Alhaji Baba Bala, told our correspondent that he was coming from Abuja, when he saw the mobs of People, suspected to be, “Berom youths,” blocked the high way and, “killed four People in my presence.”

The renewed violence in the state started with the alleged killing of five Fulani travelers whose vehicle was attacked and burnt on Thursday night around Heipang, in Barikin Ladi local government area of the state.

Police Public Relations officer, ASP Tyopev Terna said security agents have recorded a crime as arson and kidnapping adding that, “We are searching for the five victims, because we have not seen any corps.”

Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), Media and Information Officer, Major Adam Umar said the ambush had occurred around Heipang –railway roundabout, and that the assailants had fled by the time the taskforce arrived the scene. He said the vehicle and the surviving cows have been stationed at the Heipang Police Station.

Our correspondent further gathered that the attack might have been a reprisal to the killing of two children at Arangai and Mangu Halle villages, last Friday.

Also, about five Fulani travelers are currently being searched for by security agents in Heipang town of Barikin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau state.

Our correspondent gathered that the Fulani travelers whose vehicle was reported to have been attacked and burnt on Thursday night in the said town are said to be missing.

The victims were said to be returning from Kara Cattle Market in Jos South when they were ambushed by suspected Berom militia around 7pm.

The vehicle which was also conveying a cow was set ablaze, the cow was severely burnt while the occupants are nowhere to be found at the time men of Operation Safe Haven arrived the scene.

The Secretary, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), in Barkin Ladi, Abubakar Gambo, said the five occupants were suspected to have been killed as their phone numbers were not connecting any more.

Gambo said, “This is the third attack on our people while travelling and it is becoming a routine. Four of our people travelling in a vehicle with five cows were on the 10th of June ambushed around Fan.

“While three had escaped one person is still missing and assumed dead; while the vehicle and cows were stolen by the militia. On the same day, some Fulani travelers returning from the same Kara market were ambushed and one person was dead, all within Barkin Ladi.”

The Plateau State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP, Typev Terna, confirmed the incident.

Terna, confirmed the killing of eleven people in Barkin Ladi, adding that security officials are doing their best to curtail the situation.

The Police said sequel to the attack in Gashish District of Barkin Ladi LGA yesterday, the Commissioner of Police Plateau State Command, Jos, CP Undie Adie, after deploying more personnel to the District sent a search and rescue team from the Command headquarters for on the spot assessment.

The team, headed by ACP Edeh John of the Department of Operations, had also the DPO of Barkin Ladi Division and a Unit Commander from Mopol 38.

The Police said after a careful search of the villages attacked in the District, it was discovered that eighty six (86) persons were killed and six people were injured. Also, fifty (50) house were burnt, fifteen (15) motorcycles and two (2) motor vehicles were burnt down.

The team also carried out a detailed documentation, and corpses were released to the families for burial.

“This is to update members of the public of the situation as regards the attack in Gashish District as promised earlier on,” the Police said.