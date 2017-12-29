S/Kaduna attacks: Police arrest gang leader, 8 others

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola Kaduna

The Kaduna Police Command yesterday said it has arrested the leader of the criminal gang, Sara-Suka and eight others following series of attacks on Southern Kaduna communities.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the state Command ASP Aliyu Mukhtar who disclosed this while speaking to Peoples Daily in kaduna yesterday, said the Command has launched a massive manhunt for other criminals involved in the attacks.

The dreaded criminal gang Sara-Suka were on rampage again in kaduna as they attacked U/ Kudu ward of kaduna North local Government Area leaving many injured.

Investigation shows that the attack was the most daring and scary that left many casualties with different degrees of injuries and property worth several thousands of Naira carted away by the attackers.

It was learnt that the attack was triggered off when a pick pocketer was killed near the community and the vigilante group were suspected to be responsible for his death, this did not go down well with the gang because the deceased was said to belong to the gang.

His comrades in crime then attacked the community to avenge the death of their member

The residents, however, called on the state government to take proactive measures to curtail such occurrence, which is rumoured to be taking place in various communities across the state.

Some members of the community were also worried that the community is gradually becoming unsafe as cases of knife and machete attacks allegedly happen on daily basis.