S/ Kaduna crisis: 24-hour curfew imposed in 3 LGAs

From Mohammad Ibrahim, Kaduna

A 24-hour curfew has been imposed on three more government areas in Kaduna state.

The local governments are Zangon-Kataf, Kaura and Jema’a.

The Kaduna State Security Council said it took the step based on credible intelligence about risks to lives and property in the affected areas.

Samuel Aruwan, Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai’s spokesman, disclosed this in a statement shortly after an emergency Security Council meeting in Kaduna yesterday.

Aruwan disclosed that the Kaduna State Security Council also reaffirmed the ban on all processions and unlawful assembly throughout the state.

The statement said that security agencies have also been empowered to arrest and prosecute any individual or groups that violate these orders.

Furthermore, the Security Council urged security operatives to ensure best practices in enforcing the directives.

The meeting, which was chaired by Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, had the following members of the Council in attendance: The Deputy Governor, Arc. Barnabas Yusuf Bala, Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Agyole Abeh,, Director DSS, Mohammed Tijjani Wakili,, Brig. Gen. I. Isa, Commander, 1 Division Garrison, Nigerian Army, Rear Admiral T. T.Dakwat, Commandant Nigerian Navy School of Armament, Kachia and AVM Bello Garba, Base Commander, Nigerian Air Force, Kaduna.