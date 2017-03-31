S’ Kaduna crisis: El Rufai wants state indigenes in security forces posted out

Share This





















From Mohammad Ibrahim, Kaduna

Kaduna State government yesterday said plan is on the way to postout all the security agents in southern Kaduna who are indigenes of the area to other parts of the state.

Governor Nasir Ahmad El- Rufai disclosed this at a peace meeting with religious leaders from all the 23 local government areas of the state.

According to him, the involvement of the security agents from the area has contributed to the excalation of the crisis.

He explained that his administration is working to ensure security agents from other states are brought to serve in the area.

On the trial of the suspects arrested in the zone, El-Rufai said the state government has hired 50 lawyers to build the capacity of the state’s ministry of justice and to enable it prosecute those suspected to be behind the crises.

According to him, suspects have been arrested and that it is only when people see that those behind the crises are being punished that they will desist from further participation in acts that will lead to conflicts .

El-rufai added that his administration has taken note of the major causes of the crises and has started implementing ways of dealing with them by ensuring the prosecution of culprits.

The governor commended the religious leaders for their commitment to peace as he urged them to put into action the suggestions they have made at the forum and to remain sincere while dealing with the members.