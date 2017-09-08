Sack me if you want, Minister Alhassan dares Buhari

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

Minister of Women Affairs, Hajia Aisha Alhassan, has said that she was not afraid of being sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari after she reportedly declared her loyalty to the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

Alhassan, who spoke to newsmen yesterday at the Presidential Villa on her way from the office of the Chief of Staff (CoS) to the President, Abba Kyari, owned up to the reports aired on BBC Hausa service on the matter.

“God gives and God takes. That is all and I have said it all in Hausa. You know that there is an end to everything,” she said when asked whether she was confident that Buhari would not sack her.

Asked what she would say more in her reported comments, Alhassan said “No, I have no comment. What will I say now, I have said all in BBC Hausa. Get someone who speaks Hausa very well to translate it for you.”

On her relationship with the President after the remarks! she said “How will I know. I have not seen the President but I don’t think the president is a naive person.”

Asked to comment on those attacking her on the social media, Alhassan said “Let the will of God be.”