Sack of LG workers triggers uproar in Kaduna

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola Kaduna

Following the recent sack of over 4,000 local government workers, Kaduna state residents yesterday expressed their dismay over what they described as detested action of Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai to approve such sack.

Some of the victims who looked down casted and rejected who spoke to our reporter said that, the All Progressives Congress, APC administration in the state is pushing the citizens to the wall with its various policies they perceived as anti-people.

Joshua Katung who works as Store Officer in Sanga Local Government Area, (LGA) debunked the reasons given by the state government for the action.

According to him, the sacked staffs have been part and parcel of the workforce that has kept the local government moving in the state.

Katung said he has put in 16 years in service and has worked in about 6 Local Government Areas before his final duty post.

He questioned why any reasonable government who takes inventory of materials in the local government should be described as redundant?.

He explained that if workers are redundant, the state government should be held responsible because it did not allow the LGA to operate as the third tier of government.

“When you visit the LGAs, you find out that activities that are supposed to be conducted by them are being carried out by the state government, thereby pushing the LGAs to the wall.

“We have the education department, but the SUBEB has taken over their roles thus making them redundant. As a good administrator, he should have moved some of the staff to SUBEB where he thinks they will be useful rather than sending them packing,” he said.

Similarly, Ibrahim Haruna, Health Officer in Soba Local Government Area who was also sacked by the state government said, with all the primary health care facilities rehabilitated by Kaduna state government, LGAs should have been made to handle the facilities, rather the Primary Health Care Agency has taken over their duties.

Haruna said, as a community health worker for the past 12 years, he believed no government will come and tell him that he is redundant because he has been carrying out his assigned duty.

When our reporter visited Kaduna North Local Government Area, it was ghost town as staffs that go about cannot be sighted. The few available looked confused as they did not know what will befall them.

Some who spoke on condition of anonymity said; “We are one leg in and another leg out”.

Similarly, at Igbi local government the staff wore mourning faces because of what has befallen their colleagues. Some however, put their faith on the Almighty God, calling for his intervention in the matter

that does not only affect them but their families.

It will be recalled that recently the Kaduna state government sent over 4,000 LGA staff packing, describing them as redundant and unfit for the system.

As at the time of filing in this report, information has it that officials of National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), are meeting to chart the way forward.