Sacked Sen. Sekibo to appeal tribunal judgement

By Christiana Ekpa and Ikechukwu Okaforadi

The senator representing Rivers east senatorial district in the National Assembly; Senator George Thompson Sekibo has indicated his readiness to appeal the verdict of the Rivers State National/ State Assembly Election Petitions tribunal sitting in Abuja which on Wednesday upturned his electoral victory during the December 10, 2016 rerun polls.

Reacting to the tribunal judgment yesterday, Sekibo expressed every hope that his appeal will justify his victory and restore his people’s belief in democratic values.

According to him, the sincere wishes of patriotic Rivers people and people of Rivers east senatorial district who came out and vote overwhelmingly for the PDP would never be subverted as “the truth cannot be defeated by shades of darkness” .

The senator reaffirmed his confidence in the capacity of the judiciary to dispense justice and urged the electorate to remain steadfast in their support for him and the PDP

Thanking his supporters for their prayers and support , Senator Sekibo said he was aware that many were not happy with the Tribunal’s judgement but described it as a prize a commander pays for leading a battle.

Sekibo thanked his numerous supporters for their prayers and support and urged them to remain calm and courageous as he expects the Appeal panel to further appraise the facts of the matter and give the true judgment.

Recall that Rivers State elections petition tribunal had on Wednesday 28th sacked Sekibo, representing Rivers East at the red chambers and declaring Andrew Uchendu the winner of the Rivers East Senatorial district.

The Tribunal’s decision was hinged on the fact that Mr Uchendu won the lawful majority vote cast during the Rivers Re-run legislative election.