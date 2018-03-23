Safe water is right, not privilege for child -UNICEF

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The United Nations Children Funds (UNICEF), has said that safe water is a right and not a privilege for every child.

It however expressed worry that 69 million Nigerians do not have access to safe water.

The Organisation in a statement issued yesterday by its Communication Specialist, Eva Hinds to mark World Water Day, said access to safe drinking water remains a challenge to majority of Nigerians, especially those living in the rural areas.

“The recent Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS), conducted by the Government of Nigeria in 2016/17, indicates that about 40 per cent of households and about 69 million people, do not have access to clean water sources. In the rural areas, 19 million people walk long distances to collect unsafe water from lakes, streams and rivers.

“Children without access to safe water are more likely to die in infancy and throughout childhood from waterborne diseases. Diarrhea remains the leading cause of death among children under ﬁve years of age in Nigeria. Waterborne diseases also contribute to stunting. A stunted child is shorter than she or he could have been and will never be able to reach her or his full cognitive potential. Lack of safe water and sanitation also makes children vulnerable to other threats beyond health. Many children in rural areas spend hours daily collecting water, missing out on the opportunity to go to school.

“Improving water and sanitation services, as well as basic hygiene practices in Nigeria, calls for a strong commitment from all partners – the government, the civil society, the private sector and communities”, said Zaid Jurji, Chief of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, UNICEF Nigeria on International World Water Day. “For Nigeria to achieve the global goal of providing access to safe water for every citizen by 2030, it needs to make water, together with sanitation and hygiene, a national priority. This goal is closely linked with three key results for the country – good health, environment sustainability and economic prosperity.”