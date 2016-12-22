Sambisa now under our control – Army

Share This





















• As troops arrest 37 foreigners

From Mustapha Isah Kwaru, Maiduguri

Troops deployed for the counter-insurgency in Borno state have said they are now in control of the notorious Sambisa Forest.

“So far, our troops have cleared and dominated almost the whole of SAMBISA Forest including BHT enclaves at GONERI, GONI KURMI, ALAFA 1, 2 and 3, BULA BELLO and NJIMIA. Others are AMDAGA, BITTA, SASSAWA, TOKOMBERE, JEFE, NDENEMA, TURORI and SAMBISA Gate 1,” the Head of the Counter-Insurgency Operation in the North East (Lafiya Dole Operation), Major General Lucky Irabor said yesterday.

He said that 80 percent of Sambisa forest has been captured from the insurgents as it insisted that the counter-insurgency war in the North East is near its end.

Consequent upon this, Irabor at a press conference in Maiduguri, Wednesday, said that 37 foreigners are currently in the net of the military and undergoing interrogation over links with the Boko Harm insurgents.

He also said that 1,880 civilians mostly women were rescued from the insurgents in the last one week.

According to Irabor, the army has commenced construction of roads inside Sambisa forest and Alagarno havens of the Boko Haram insurgents.

Irabor also revealed that in the last one week, 504 suspected Boko Haram insurgents were arrested with 19 voluntarily surrendering.

To ascertain complicities in terrorists war so far.

Irabor during the press conference in Maiduguri, televised live to the nation, said “we have embarked on roads construction within the Sambisa forest to open up the area and also ease our operations within the theater”.

“I call on individuals and cooperate organisations to come in and support the military, as everything cannot be left to government even with construction materials and other materials, as roads are essential in reviving the economic development of the North-east,”

Irabor, however, warned members of public, especially female students of tertiary institutions to be wary of new recruitment website, insisting that Boko Haram insurgency is an evil that was meant to destroy the society.

“I also urge the general public to continue to support the military in our final move to wipe out insurgency in the north-east through the provision of useful information and not to follow the ways of some media outfit that are bent on bringing down the military,” he further appealed.