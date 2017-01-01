Sani Liman Kila emerges new NOUN alumni national president

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

An Immigration Officer, Sani Liman Kila has been elected as the new President of the National Open University of Nigeria Alumni Association, (NOUNAA).

In the same vein, Mr. Joseph Chinedu was also elected as the Secretary of the association at a delegate conference held in Kaduna yesterday.

In his acceptance speech, Sani Liman Kila said under his watch the association will soar to a new height and its name will be heard in all the nooks and corners of the nation. He added that the new team of Exco will work hard to contribute to the improvement of facilities at the Study Centres.

The new president who was the former Kaduna state Chairman of the Association said his election is as a result of his achievements in the state. He disclosed that during his tenure, regular meetings and innovative events will be held, while accountability and transparency with the fear of God will be the Association’s guideline.

“One of the very first things we shall do is to hold a retreat of all executive committee members, during which we shall study the situation of the association and come up with a one year plan of action. And we shall ensure that this action plan, after due consultations is implemented to the later.

“I congratulate us all on this great feat that has been achieved and also commend the effort of former president Obasanjo, an Alumnus of this great institution for his effort towards accelerating, the growth and development of this institution for his effort towards accelerating the growth and development of this association.

“Worthy of praise is the Emir of Hadejia, Alhaji Adamu Abubakar Maje, CON, a grand patron of this association. We shall continue to give support to the traditional institutions so as to make NOUNAA great, colorful and successful alumni across the West African states,” he said.