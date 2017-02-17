Saraki, Dogara in London to visit Buhari

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa

The President of the Senate, Abubakar Bukola Saraki yesterday led a four man delegation of National Assembly leadership to London to see President Muhammad Buhari.

Saraki had in his entourage; the Speaker of House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogora, Senate Leader, Senator Ahmed Lawan and Majority leader of House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila.

Peoples Daily reports that, Saraki and Dogora had in their twitter handle disclosed that they had in their separate telephone conversations had discussion with President Buhari last week just as the US President Donald Trump also told the world that he had a telephone conversation with the Nigerian president in London early this week.

Our reporter gathered that National Assembly leadership travelled to London in the early hours of yesterday to see the President in his sick bed.

An insider in the senate president office who did not want his name in the print confirmed to our reporter that, Saraki and his entourage decided to take the move over controversy surrounding the president’s health.

“As I speak to you, the senate president and his entourage will soon be with the President and it is a thing of joy”

“Nigerians need to be assured that their president is in good condition and that what the leadership of National Assembly doing,” he added