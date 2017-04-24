Saraki, Dogara, others mourn Senator Adeleke

Share This





















By Ikechukwu Okaforadi, Christiana Ekpa and Umar Muhammad Puma

President of the Senate, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has described the death of the Senator representing Osun West Senatorial District on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), Isiaka Adeleke, as a sad personal loss, even as he said the senator is an important figure in the 8th Senate.

Senator Adeleke died yesterday at the age of sixty two years in the Bikets Hospital in Oshogbo, the Osun state capital after suffering a heart attack according to family sources.

Senator Adeleke who is a three term senator, represented the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State from 2007 to 2011 and was elected again under the banner of the All Progressives Congress in 2015.

Saraki, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, prayed that Adeleke, who is the first elected Governor of Osun State, be granted a place among the righteous ones in heaven.

“My heart goes out to the family of Senator Adeleke, and the people of the great State of Osun,” Saraki said, “Adeleke was a leader in every right, a formidable colleague, patriotic statesman, good family man and complete gentleman whose contributions to the development of the of Osun State in particular and the nation in general will never be forgotten.”

The Senate President went on to eulogize Adeleke, who served as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Capital Market as a consummate reformer, courageous public servant and grassroots politician whose love for his people and commitment to national service remains unparalleled.

He commiserated with the immediate family of the deceased, the larger Adeleke family, Osun West Senatorial District, Governor Rauf Aregbesola and the entire people of the State of Osun, the Vice Chairman and members of the Senate Committee on Capital Market, the Senate, and indeed, the 8th National Assembly.

Also yesterday, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has described the sudden death of Senator Isiaka Adeleke as shocking and a huge loss to the country.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media & Public Affairs, Turaki Hassan, the Speaker said he received with shock, the news of sudden death of Senator Adeleke and said the former Osun State Governor was a distinguished gentleman.

“Senator Adeleke was a leader who left giant footprints and lasting legacies as the first civilian governor of Osun State,” he stated.