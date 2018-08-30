Saraki meets Jonathan, urges fairness, equity

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim Abuja

Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki yesterday, in Abuja, visited the immediate past president of the country, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, with a declaration that all lovers of the country must work together to return the country to the path of growth, fairness, equity and justice.

Saraki pointed out that the declaration became necessary in view of the present realities in the country.

This is even as Dr Jonathan commended the Senate President for his leadership abilities.

According to Jonathan, “Looking at what is happening in the country, if not for your strong leadership, probably the National Assembly would have been in chaos and if the National Assembly is in tatters, then of course, democracy is gone”.

The immediate past President commended the President of the Senate, Dr. Saraki for the firm and progressive leadership he has provided for the National Assembly.

Jonathan said the tremendous support being enjoyed by Saraki from lawmakers in both the Senate and the House of Representatives testifies to his leadership ability.

He thanked Saraki and members of his entourage for the visit, noting that most of the leaders that came to his house with the President of the Senate had at one time or the other, played key roles in his political hostory and development.

Earlier, Saraki said his visit was to pay his respect to the ex-president and also to inform him of his formal return to the fold of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said that the present realities in the country show that all those that love the country must work together to return the country to the path of growth, fairness, equity and justice.