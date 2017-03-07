Saraki mourns ex-Daily Times MD, Onukaba

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa

Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on Monday, expressed sadness over the death of a former Managing Director of the Daily Times of Nigeria, Dr. Adinoyi Ojo Onukaba, reportedly following an armed robbery attack.

Saraki in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, described Dr. Ojo, as a quintessential intellectual, consummate administrator, complete gentleman and a detribalized Nigerian.

According to him, Onukaba would be missed for his contributions to the growth and development of the country, both in the media, as well as literary and political fields.

“Onukaba was one man zealous to use his God given talent to benefit humanity. Generations unborn will drink from the fountain of his wisdom which he has aptly embedded in some of his books and publications. He shall be sorely missed by his family, the people of Kogi State, Nigeria and the world at large,” Saraki said.

He commiserated with his immediate family, the government and people of Kogi State over the untimely death of their dear son, and a true Nigerian.

While urging his immediate family to take solace in the fact that Onukaba served his country excellently and left his footprints on the sands of time, he prayed God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest.