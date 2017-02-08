Saraki thanks EU parliamentarians for support

Share This





















By Ikechukwu Okaforadi

The Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki has expressed gratitude for the visiting European Parliamentarians for their support during the last Interparliamentary Union (IPU) election where Senator Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya of Nigeria emerged VP Africa of the World body.

The Senate president said that the cooperation between Nigeria’s lawmakers and their European counterpart will not only strengthen the country’s democracy but will boost the economic situation of the EU and Africa not just Nigeria alone. Senator Saraki said that the visit will further nurture our legislative process.

On his part, the chief host, Senator Gaya who is the vice-president IPU for Africa said that the visit has further deepened the process of legislative transfer of ideas between Europe and Nigeria cum Africa.

He thanked the European Parliamentarians for the visit. He told the visitors that cooperation between the two houses of the National Assembly will further strength our democracy.

He assured them that the way the Senate and House of Representative cooperate in confirming executive appointees is a testimony of their cordial relationship in legislative matters.