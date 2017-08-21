Saraki to Buhari: Cabinet reshuffle overdue

Share This





















…President’s recovery sign Nigeria’ll bounce back-Osinbajo

By Ikechukwu Okaforadi and Christiana Ekpa

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to strengthen and consolidate his cabinets such as to make it capable to meet the developmental and economic challenges ahead.

In a welcome message to the president, who had been away in London, United Kingdom, Saraki, said the moment of his resumption from duty is an opportunity the president must seize to consolidate his team.

This is just as Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the recuperation of the President was symbolic of the recovery of Nigeria.

The senate president, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Yusuph Olaniyonu, said Nigerians expect the President to resume with vigour.

He thanked God for the safe return and recovery of the President, and reaffirmed the commitment of the National Assembly to continue working alongside him in achieving objectives aimed at improving the standard of living of Nigerians and overall development of the country.

“I thank Almighty Allah for bringing President Muhammadu Buhari back whole, hale and hearty. I am thoroughly delighted that President Buhari has returned home after his medical vacation”, the Senate President said.

He added “I was privileged to have met him twice in London during the period of the vacation. After our first meeting, I told Nigerians there was no cause for alarm. After our recent lengthy meeting on Thursday this week, I informed Nigerians that Mr. President’s return home was imminent.

“In all, we must thank Almighty God for sparing all our lives and granting Mr. President a most remarkable recovery. His return marks a new lease of life for this administration. I am confident that Mr. President will resume with even more vigour to pursue an economic agenda that will improve the welfare of all Nigerians. In this vein, Mr. President should seize this opportunity to further consolidate and strengthen his team in order to meet the challenges ahead.

“On our part, the Senate is ready to work closely with the Executive and bend over backwards to support Mr. President. I congratulate all Nigerians on Mr. President’s return.

We thank the Acting President for his hard work in holding forte and steering the ship of governing the nation during this period.”

“May the Almighty Allah continue to bless our nation, and give our President, Muhammadu Buhari, the strength and wisdom to lead us successfully, ” Saraki said.

On his part, the acting president gave assurance that, “ Nigeria is going to recover, we are on the path to sure economic recovery and this is a good sign”

According to a release by Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, Office of the Vice President , Osinbajo spoke to reporters at the Presidential Villa yesterday after receiving President Buhari on his return to the country from London.

“The message to Nigeria is that the recovery and recuperation of the President is in some sense symbolic of the recovery of Nigeria.

“Nigeria is going to recover, we are on the path to sure economic recovery and this is a good sign, it is an excellent sign that our country is on the right path, there is great hope, there is great excitement and we are going to make it as a nation,” Osinbajo said.

His words, “I am excited and extremely happy that the President is back, in good health and rearing to go. It is so good to see him!

“Well I think many Nigerians as you could see from just coming from the airport, many people are so excited to see the President.

“People have prayed, people have hoped and it is just a natural reaction that seeing him and hearing that he is around, was just spontaneous.

“Most people had only a few hours, but as you could see, the response was so spontaneous.

“So I think that people are just very excited and happy that he is back.”