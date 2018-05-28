Saraki urges increased funding for security agencies

Share This





















From Uche Nnorom Makurdi

Senate President Bukola Saraki has stressed the need for improved funding for security agencies to enable them adequately secure the lives of Nigerians.

The Senate President said this yesterday in Makurd, Benue State capital during his visit to celebrate Children’s Day with Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, in Abengana Camp Saraki explained that the Senate has continued to engage security agencies in the country in a bid to ensure that there is increased security especially in states affected by herdsmen invasion.

“The Senate has continued to engage with security agencies on how to provide security for Nigerians especially Benue people and we will not stop until we provide enough security for the refugees to go back to their homes. Do not give up this will come to pass and you will go back to your homes. We will ensure that more troops are deployed to secure your lives. With security too, come justice and we will ensure this happens.

“I chose to come to Benue today to celebrate children day as part of my concern for the children. There is nothing more important for us than your wellbeing. It is our responsibility to make the future brighter for all Nigerian children especially for those who for no fault of theirs have found themselves in this condition that you are now.

‘We want to work to provide you with good health, education and security. How did we get to this situation. Benue have lost a lot of people. We are amending Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC law to make for basic and compulsory free education. By this State governments will only contribute 10 and not 50 percent to assess funds to improve on educational facilities. We have also, made enough budgetary allocation for health.

He announced the donation of food stuff as well as provision of makeshift schools and clinics for the displaced persons across the State.

In his remark, Governor Samuel Ortom lauded the effort of the senate in appropriating for increased budgetary allocation for security, noting that security is vital for overall development of the nation.

“ 60 percent of IDPs are children. Hope that the senate will find a solution to the pain of d state. We want justice. I do not want to say that it is a religious crisis. The killers said they will not respect d law. What we did is to implement a law that will permanently end farmers , herders clashes. There is relative calm since d operation started. Lauds the Senate for asking for increased funding for security operatives in the country cause without security there will be no meaningful development. ensure that people go back to their homes.”

It should be noted that there are over 80,450 internally displaced children in the eight IDP camps in the state.