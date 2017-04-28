Saraki’s CCT trial stalled as FG fails to produce witness

Share This





















By Paschal Njoku, Abuja

The ongoing trial of President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki at the Code of Conduct Tribunal over alleged false assets declaration could not go on yesterday due to failure of the Federal Government to call another witness.

At a resumed trial, the prosecution counsel, Rotimi Jacobs, pleaded the tribunal for an adjournment to enable him produce the witness in court saying “My witness for the day is unavailable.

He said the witness, who is Saraki’s account officer, informed him that he would be undergoing a surgery, hence he would not make himself available to testify in the trial.

Jacobs, therefore, urged the tribunal to adjourn the matter.

After listening to the prosecution’s submission, Danladi Umar, Chairman of the tribunal adjourned the case till May 4 for continuation of trial.

Earlier, the prosecution had tendered before the tribunal a statement made by Saraki to the EFCC in August 13, through a detective of the agency.

This is the fourth time Saraki’s trial will be adjourned at the instance of the prosecution.

The case was initially slated for April 18, but it was shifted to 25, and then to Thursday, April 27 and now to May 4.