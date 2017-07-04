Savannah Centre fine-tunes options for sustainable unity

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Savannah Centre for Diplomacy, Democracy and Development said it has put up an experienced and knowledgeable team of stakeholders from different group to objectively and frankly discuss and marshal out workable strategic policy options in the right approach towards ensuring a sustainable unity considering the essential fiscal principles that fits a federation.

Speaking yesterday while addressing journalists in Abuja, the Executive Director of the Centre, Ambassador Abdullahi Omaki, said the discussion which will take place on the 13th and 14th of this month is necessary considering rising agitation and quest for secession by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and other security threats across the country.

“The Centre is of the opinion that the recent wrangling in the polity is driven more by frustration at the perceived lack of effectiveness of governments, than by a serious desire by any part to secede. One major source of disaffection has been the issue of ‘restructuring’, a concept that means different things to different people.

“Against this backdrop, we are convinced that an open and urgent open and frank discussion is necessary in the overall interest of national cohesion and unity, as part of our humble and modest contribution towards the national discourse and finding lasting solutions to the recurrent agitation for self-determination that have often put undue stress and strains on the cords of national unity”.

Omaki said the ‘frank discussion’ will feature Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, third Secretary -General of the Commonwealth of Nations and other prominent Nigerians.

Also expected are representatives of IPOB, MASSOB, and all zonal youth leaders.

He said the platform would allow Nigerians to freely bore their minds on various issues in the country.

“The Centre wishes to promote the spirit of nationalism as a tool to reposition our country for age-long national cohesion and economic prosperity to the envy of other nations. It also joins in craving for the full recognition as well as optimum utilisation of Nigeria’s endowed human and natural to equitably benefit all Nigerians”.