SDP throws presidential ticket open to all zones, as Duke joins race

By Lateef Ibrahim Abuja

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) said yesterday that all Nigerians are eligible to its presidential ticket for the 2019 general elections.

The Chief Olu Falae-led party categorically declared that the ticket is not zoned to any party of the country, insisting but that it is openedto all eligible Nigerians irrespective of their zones.

The Deputy National Chairman of the party, Abdul Isiaq disclosed this when he received the former Governor of Cross River and a Presidential Aspirant, Mr Donald Duke at the party’s National secretariat on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to the Deputy National Chairman, “The party gives Nigerians the Constitutional right to test their popularity. People do make mistake to think that the decision of the party in power will affect every other political parties.

“SDP is an opened door party. It is about mobilisation and canvases. Whoever the party chossed as candidate, so shall it be”, he said

Duke, in his remarks, said that he left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), where he had being a member for 20 years because the party had lost its values and now a shadow of itself compare to when it was formed by its founding fathers.

He said, “The PDP we joined in 1998 is certainly not the same party that is in place today. When the former President of the country walked away from the party, you should know there is problem somewhere.

He said that he also left PDP to SDP because the nation was seeking for rebirth and most Nigerians were seeking for something different and better, which the SDP represented.

Duke also disclosed that he would be contesting for the position of the President under the platform of SDP.

He said that though 2019 elections may be tough, he was confident of victory.