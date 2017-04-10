Sect launches fundraising scratch cards for Islamic schs, mosques

Share This





















From Ahmed Kaigama, Bauchi

Tariqa Tijjaniyya Islamic Sect has launched fundraising scratch cards for Islamic schools, mosque and the forthcoming Mawlid Nabi celebration.

The fundraising scratch cards was lunched at the Bauchi residence of the leader of the sect Sheik Dahiru Usman Bauchi at the weekend.

Speaking at the event, former Speaker of House of Representatives Ghali Umar NaAbba urged Muslims across the country to donate generously for the cause of Islam.

He said “It is high time for us to map out strategies to stop soliciting for support from governors and top government officials because with our population and if we are determine, we will contribute a lot for the cause of our schools ,mosque and other Islamic activities” .

In his remarks, Sheik Dahiru Bauchi commended the initiative saying that it will go a long way in sustaining the Islamic cause.

He urged the Muslims Umma to buy the fundraising scratch cards as the initiative will stop the usual tradition of soliciting for funds, especially from unknown people.

The cleric further explained that God will bless whoever donate for the cause of Islam.

Also speaking, Sheik Qurayshi Ibrahim Nyass called for support for Islam.

“We have rich people among us that can support the cause of Allah without soliciting for funds or contributions from people.

National Coordinator of the fundraising Scratch Cards, Alhaji Mohammed Dahiru Bauchi said Interested people can buy the scratch cards from any of the centres in all the states of the federation.

He said the scratch cards is from N100 upward and assured that monies realised from the sale of the scratch cards will be used judiciously.