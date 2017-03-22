Security: Service Chiefs brief Buhari

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

Chief of Army Staff, Major Gen. Tukur Buratai and Chief of Air Staff, AVM Sadiq Abubakar yesterday took turns to brief President Muhammadu Buhari on the security situation in the country.

This is the first time the service chiefs met with the President since his return from his medical trip in the United Kingdom last week.

Asked to comment on his mission to the President after a closed door meeting with Buhari, Buratai said “I visited the commander in chief to update him on the security situation that the army is involved and defending the territorial integrity of the country; the welfare of the troops; the state of our general administration. Basically, that is why I came.”

On Buhari’s response, he said “The president is happy with the Nigerian army and the military. We will continue to do our work to defend the constitution of this country and we assured him of our absolute loyalty and ensure we discharge our constitutional responsibility.”

Commenting on his meeting with the President, the Chief of Air Staff said “It’s just a routine meeting. I came to brief the president on what is happening in the Airforce. He is the Commander-in-Chief and he has the right to meet with his service chiefs. “