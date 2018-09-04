SEMA distributes relief items to victims of flood disaster in Yobe

Share This





















From Uche Uche Damaturu

Yobe state emergency management agency SEMA has yesterday, distributed building materials worth N120 million to 595 households affected by recent flood disaster in 22 wards within Damaturu, the state capital.

Speaking during the flag-off of the distribution which took place at the premises of the agency’s store within the state ministry of works, the permanent secretary of the agency, Alhaji Musa Idi Jidawa said the materials were procured by the state government as relief to those affected by the unfortunate incidence that resulted from a heavy downpour on the 24th of July, this year, which rendered many households homeless.

The materials includes 1,975 bundles of Zinc and another 1,975 50kg bags of cement, 12,700 pieces of roofing woods, 5,390 sheets of ceiling sheets, 601 bags of nails, 3,775 caplux paints.

Others includes 1,190 pieces each of blankets, nylon mats, buckets, wrappers, brocades and tarpaulin.

He pointed out that in order to ensure transparency and equitable distribution of the relief materials, a five-man committee has been set up in each of the affected wards, and comprises of the Imam, two victims of the disaster, a woman and youth leader, to oversee the distribution, along with the ward head.

While commending the governor, Alh. Ibrahim Gaidam for his timely intervention in order to assist the victims, he appealed to beneficiaries of the relief materials to ensure a judicious utilization of them to rebuild their houses and refrain from selling them in exchange for monetary value.