Senate blasts IGP, threatens arrest

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa

Senate yesterday blasted Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris, over his refusal to appear before it Ad hoc committee investigating various allegations levelled against the IG, Police and the Police Service Commission.

This was just as the Upper Chamber threatening to issued warrant of arrest against the IG next week, if he fails to appear before the Adhoc committee

Chairman of the adhoc committee, Senator Francis Alimikhena, said the police chief was summoned on October 16 to appear before the panel to respond to allegations made against him by Sen. Isah Hamman Misau.

Quoting Section 89 of the 1999 Constitution as amended, Alimikhena said nobody, including law courts can stop the Senate from carrying out its constitutional duties.

He said the separation of powers guaranteed by law, makes it explicit.

“The Inspector general will not appear before this committee because he has gone to court and that there are three cases he went to court for, if he should appear before the committee it will be subjudiced and because of it he will not appear.

“This committee was constituted before he the IG went to court, the court case will not deter our committee because following the principles of separation of powers no court can stop our committee by section 89(C) of the constitution

“We are still going to invite the IG to appear before us to answer specific questions like virement of 2017, 2016 appropriation act, and oversight functions which Sen. Misau alleged to appear before us on Tuesday net week. Otherwise we will be forced to invoke section 89(C) of the constitution”

The probe panel was set up by the Senate following allegations of abuse of office levelled against the IGP by Bauchi lawmaker, Isah Missau.