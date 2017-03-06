Senate cautions NFF against the choice of CAF President

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa

Senate Committee Chairman on sports Senator Obinna Ogba (Ebonyi has Central) cautioned, that Nigeria interest should be paramount in taking decision for next president of Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Peoples Daily reports that, the plot to out sit Issa Hayatou from CAF Presidential seat continues to thicken ahead of March 16thelection in Addis Ababa. Madagascar’s football boss, Ahmad Ahmad is challenging the longest-serving Hayatou for the CAF presidency at the 39th Ordinary General Assembly of CAF.

Senator Ogba said this while commenting on planned election for office of President of Confederation of African Football (CAF) scheduled to hold on March 16 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

He said there is a need to inject new blood into African football in view of the dynamics of the game.

He said that Issa Hayatou has given his best for African football and its development, but need to step aside for a fresh blood and play advisory role.

On the issue of privatizing National stadia in the country, Senator Ogba says that it will reduce cost of maintaining stadia that are under-utilized.

He commended Lagos state Government’s readiness to take over Surulere National Stadium from the Federal Government.

Ogba criticized poor funding of sports in the country.

According to him, there has been lack of seriousness on the part of sports funding and budgeting in Nigeria.