Senate committed to Almajiri education reforms-Saraki

By Ikechukwu Okaforadi and Christiana Ekpa

President of the Senate, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has pledged the commitment of the 8th Senate to reposition the Almajiri Islamic Education System in the northern part of the country.

Saraki spoke yesterday in Abuja when a delegation from the Centre for Crisis Communication (CCC) and conveners’ of a proposed National Conference on Almajiri Phenomenon in Northern Nigeria, led by the Executive Secretary of the CCC and chairman, organizing committee of the confab, Air Commodore Anas Yusuf (retd), visited him at the National Assembly.

According to a statement by his Special Assistant on Print Media, Chuks Okocha, the President of the Senate, who lamented the abuse of the concept of Almajiri Islamic Education, said that the system was aimed at imparting sound Islamic education to the youth.

While reiterating the noble ideals behind the Almajiri educational system, he said “We all know that in the past, it used to be a system that produced a lot of scholars and jurists in the past. But what we have now is not the initial idea in setting it up.

“It has been abused and has now become a breeding ground for activities that are inimical to our developmental goals, particularly in the North and the Nigeria in general.

“So, the Conference you are organizing with the aim of looking at the socio-political implications of the Almajiri phenomena that we have now, requires a collective approach that will help remove the abuse and make it very commendable.” Saraki said.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of the CCC and Chairman, Organizing Committee of the Proposed National Conference on the Almajiri Phenomenon in Northern Nigeria, Air Commodore Anas Yusuf (retd), lamented the plight of Almajiri in the north and the attendant socio-political consequences.