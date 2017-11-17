Senate debates 2018 budget next week

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa

The President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki has said the debate on the 2018 appropriation bill would commence on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

Saraki who made the announcement during plenary yesterday, said the debate would last for two legislative days.

He said the debate would be between Wednesday and Thursday next week even as he urged lawmakers to indicate interest on when they would want to make their contributions.

He said copies of the budget would be made available to the lawmakers before the commencement of the debate.

“The clerk will make copies of the budget available to you. A register has been opened for you to put your names,” he said.

Meanwhile, at a press briefing, Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Sen. Sabi Abdullahi said the session would involve starting the debate for the second reading of the bill.

He noted that the laying of the budget proposal by President Muhammadu Buhari on Nov. 7 was the first reading of the bill.

“It is important we take up the debate of the basic principles of the bill and refer it to the appropriate committee.”