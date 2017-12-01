Senate inaugurates security committee, incorporates funds in 2018 budget

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa

Senate yesterday said it will incorporate security funds into the 2018 Budget as an opportunity to reshape the security infrastructure and lay a great foundation in the country.

Inaugurating the “Senate Ad Hoc Committee on Review of the Current Security Infrastructure in the country”, the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki said there was the need to have a different approach to the challenges of the multi-faceted security threat and challenges.

“We have made a lot of progress over the last two years in the fight against insecurity. As long as Nigerians are still losing their lives we cannot say we have a pass mark.

“For us in the Senate we do not expect anything less than a very good roadmap for us. I assure the public that this Senate is ready to do what is required for us to address the issue of security.”

Saraki said the Service Chiefs should see the inauguration as a golden opportunity: “for them who have capacity but are limited by the framework which you find yourself which you inherited in years gone by.

“This is an opportunity to reshape the security infrastructure and lay a great foundation that will be remembered years after their time.”

He noted that as stakeholders, they had realised that the ad hoc approach to the security challenges would not yield results.

“We need to do something differently,” he said.

Saraki, however, promised the Service Chiefs that where there were funding issues the Senate would find a way of incorporating in the 2018 Budget. “Time is not on our side,” he said.

Chairman of the Committee, Sen. Ahmed Lawan in his address stressed that the committee was set up sequel to the Senate resolution.

Lawan, who is the Senate Leader said fixing the security challenges bedeviling the country was one of the major plans of the present administration.

He said the administration had shown commitment and determination to stamp out the various security challenges inherited.

He further said that the committee would enable security agencies to be more successful in their individual, collective and collaborative operations

Members of the Committee are: Senator Ahmed Lawal, Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi A. Yahaya, Emmanuel Paulker , Biodun Olujimi, Olusola Adeyeye, Rose Oko, Sam Egwu, among others.