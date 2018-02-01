Senate insists Kwankwaso should visit Kano

Share This





















• Calls on IGP to give him adequate security

• Kwankwaso declines comment on motion

By Christiana Ekpa and Ikechukwu Okaforadi

The Senate yesterday waded into the lingering feud between Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso (Kano Central), and Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje insisting that Kwankwaso should visit Kano to discharge his constituency responsibilities.

This is just as the Senate directed its committee on police affairs to immediately summon the Inspector General of Police to provide adequate security to Senator Kwankwaso to enable him visit his constituency in Kano State.

The directive, it insisted, is to prevent any form of hindrance by the security agencies against any lawmaker who may wish to visit his or her constituency.

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki in his ruling advised politicians to always resolve issues to foster harmony, unity and development.

“We must always try to resolve issues amicably and to also, always detect the kind of matters that will be brought to the floor of Senate. It is not right that a Senator cannot visit his constituency. The committee on police should summon the IGP and they must provide security to Senator Kwankwaso to enable him visit his constituency,” Saraki said.

The police had advised Kwankwaso against the Kano visit on grounds that it could provoke tension in the area which may lead to breakdown of law and order.

The feud between the duo, took a worrisome dimension when recently, about six members of the Kwankwasiyya and Gandujiyya groups clashed in Kano and several persons were injured.

Both men, though members of the ruling APC, formerly very close allies, are now bitter rivals due largely to seeking control of the party in the state.

Peoples Daily reports that the Presidency had Monday met with the two former friends now foes to broker truce which perhaps led to announcement of cancellation of the visit to Kano by Kwankwaso.

At plenary yesterday, Senator Isah Misau (APC, Bauchi Central) moved a motion on the alarming thuggery in Kano State where, he noted, wielding of weapons by youths have continued unabated. He alleged that the armed youths were sponsored and claimed that the police were also influenced to halt Senator Kwankwaso’s visit to Kano.

Misau queried why some prominent politicians have resorted to providing arms to youths, and asked the Senate to quickly investigate the crisis in Kano State.

“Mr President, Kano is very important to those of us that come from the Northern part of Nigeria especially me that share most of my constituency, 70 per cent is shared with Kano.

“So many times we stand here and talk about security issues but we don’t talk about the root where it started.”

But Senators Kabiru Gaya (Kano South) and Barau Jibrin (Kano North) vehemenly kicked against the motion. While Barau described Misau as a busy body who is only interloping into the “backyard squabbles” of the Kano people, Gaya stated that the feud between Kwankwaso and Ganduje is a family matter and should not be brought before the floor of Senate. He maintained that fervent efforts are on to resolve the crisis.

Senator Kwankwaso however declined when asked to comment on the issue in plenary, saying that as statesman, he would not want to speak on a matter that is being resolved.