Senate moves against sea pirates, as Bill scales second reading

By Ikechukwu Okaforadi and Christiana Ekpa

The Senate yesterday scaled up measures to tackle sea piracy in the Nigerian maritime borders, as the upper chambers passed second reading the Bill seeking to provide separate legal framework to enable government met out adequate punishment against culprits in sea piracy on Nigerian waters.

The Bill which passed second reading in the Senate yesterday, was sponsored by senator Nelson Effiong (Akwa-Ibom South), and is titled “A Bill for an Act to make provisions for the suppression of piracy and to provide for punishment for the offense of piracy and for matters connected therewith, 2017”.

This was as the Upper legislative chamber also passed for second reading, several other bills meant for addressing emerging realities in some vital sectors of the country, including the bill for an Act to repeal the Arbitration and Conciliation Act 2004 and Re-enact the Arbitration and Conciliation 2017 for the modern regulation of Arbitration and Conciliation processes sponsored by Senator Andy Uba.

In the anti sea piracy bill sponsored by Senator Nelson Effiong, imprisonment for life is proposed for offenders as well as death penalty for any accused who in the act of sea piracy, caused death of any of the victim.

According to Senator Effiong in his lead debate on the bill, Nigeria is presently losing about $1.5billion a month due to sea piracy, armed robberies at sea, smuggling and fuel supply fraud on sea.

He said Nigeria being an import dependent economy must do more to guarantee the safe arrival of goods at her shores, adding that it is therefore important and urgent that a law be put in place that will discourage, suppress sea piracy and punish those who engage in it.

He added that the International Maritime Bureau (IMB), in its report said while the incidence of sea piracy is dropping in other territorial waters, it is increasing here in Nigeria and the Gulf of Guinea, stressing that the observation by IMB is a clarion call on this Senate to make laws that will make potential pirates to weigh the enormity of the punishment that will be meted to them, if caught.

In their contributions, Senators Murtala Nyako, Shehu Sani, James Manager, Godswil Akpabio and Abdullahi Adamu emphasised the need to domesticate international laws on piracy to help tackle the problem which had continue to affect economic activities and security.

They expressed concern that the issue of piracy was on the decrease in other countries, it was on the rise in Nigeria, adding that when people are arrested we find it difficult to prosecute them because our laws do not apply to the crime.

In his remarks, Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu who presided over plenary said the issue of sea piracy is an embarrassment that has done a lot of damages to our economy.

“In the past, parliament had responded to this kind of call by making separate legislations to such crimes that are embarrassment to us as a country, like terrorism, obtaining money by false pretenses and other of such offences which are already in our criminal code and penal code, necessitating the one against sea piracy”, he said.

Senator Uba in his own lead debate on the Arbitration and Conciliation bill said it was conceived in order to regulate the practice of Arbitration and Conciliation in Nigeria as far back as 1988.

He added that modern Arbitration practice has evolved all over the world, hence the need for this Bill, in order to make Nigeria compliant to the dynamics and indeed, International Best Practices in this regard.