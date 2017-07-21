Senate moves to cut Magu’s powers

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa

The rift between Senate and chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, over his confirmation yesterday took a fresh twist as the upper chamber hasten steps to pass the Bill seeking to grant autonomy to the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), a move that will drastically cut the powers of the EFCC chairman.

The Bill which the senate hastily passed first reading yesterday, and promised me expeditiously passes second reading next week, is titled “Nigerian Financial Intelligence Agency (NFIA) Autonomy Bill”, and it seeks to make the unit, which hitherto was under the EFCC supervision, independent.

Recall that the sponsor of the Bill, Chukwuka Uranium, who is also the chairman of Senate committee on Anti Corruption, had brought a motion before the senate urging it to intervene and reverse the suspension of Nigeria from the EGMONT Group of Financial Intelligence Units.

Utazi had informed his colleagues that Nigeria which stands suspended, risks expulsion from the global financial intelligence organization, basically because the unit which represents Nigeria in the EGMONT group is under the control of the EFCC.

While urging the senate to take steps to reverse this suspension and forestall apparent expulsion after six months as threatened by the EGMONT group, said the complaint of the group against Nigeria was that the unit which represents the country is not financially and operationally independent, even as EFCC controls its staff leading to departure of competent hands from the unit.

Responding to this development, the EFCC chairman, yesterday set up a committee comprising of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), anti graft and other financial institutions to review the EFCC Act with a view to make the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Agency autonomous under EFCC.

However, the Senate Spokesperson, Abdullahi Sabi, while briefing journalists after plenary yesterday on this matter, said the senate is not concerned about what the EFCC chairman is doing.

He said the motion to that effect was moved in the senate, adding that the EFCC was merely reacting to the actions already taken by the senate, pointing out that the committee set up by the EFCC boss has only justified the position of the senate.

Peoples Daily gathered that, the Upper Chamber may shift it annual recess which is suppose to commence next week Thursday to pass the Bill.

According to our sources, it is an opportunity for the senate to get back at the EFFC boss, it struggles to remove the Chairman at all cause.

Lawmakers had alleged that the meddlesomeness of the current chairman of the EFCC has weakened the unit leading its current fate.