Senate orders banks to unfreeze Patience Jonathan’s accounts

By Christiana Ekpa

Senate yesterday ordered banks to unfreeze the accounts of the former first lady, Patience Goodluck Jonathan.

The Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions after subjecting the Management of four different banks where the first lady had accounts, directed that those accounts not encumbered by any legal process should be re opened.

The committee headed by Senator Sam Anyanwu, observed that some of the accounts were frozen based on some administrative lapses.

One of the accounts which is with the Stanbic IBTC Bank, according to the committee had no breached any known law or due process.

The account with the Zenith Bank according to the committee must be re opened because the court order which directed that it should be frozen had been vacated by another court order.

The committee members were particularly displeased with what they called arbitrary manner in which the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) used the banks to close the accounts without complying with due process of law.

After listening to the committee, bank executives present informed the committee that the committee that the court order vacating the earlier ones relied upon by the EFCC to close the accounts was not made available to them.

Accprdingly they promised to re-open those accounts having been made to know of the vacation order.

The committee expressed shock that the banks could rely on ordinary letter by the EFCC anticipating a favourable ruling to free Customers’ account.