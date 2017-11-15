Senate orders IG to restore Obiano’s security aides

Share This





















By Ikechukwu Okaforadi and Christiana Ekpa

Angered by the action of the Inspector General of Police , Ibrahim Idris over withdrawal of security aides of the Governor of Anambra State , Willy Obiano ahead of gubernatorial election coming up in the state this Saturday, the Senate yestetday directed him to restore the governor’s security aides with immediate effect.

As a follow up to the directive, the upper legislative chamber mandated its Chairman, Senate Committee on Police Affairs , Senator Abu Ibrahim (APC Katsina South), to ensure compliance by IG to the directive and report back to Senate today.

Senate’s resolutions to this effect , were fallouts of different points of orders raised by the Senate’s minority leader, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha (PDP Taraba South) and Deputy minority whip , Senator Abiodun Olujimi ( PDP Ekiti South).

Though Senator Bwacha who came through order 43 to first draw the attention of the Senate to it did not succeed in getting the senate to subject the issue to debate with the ruling of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, but Olujimi who later came through order 52, succeeded.

In her argument, Olujimi said the action of the IG is a potent danger to survival of democray in Nigeria generally and successful conduct of the 2019 general election in particular.

According to her, if security aides of a sitting governor can be withdrawn now without being challenged , then the same IG can extend his overzealousness in similar circumstances in future to withdrawal of security aides of other sitting governors , those of the Senate President and even the ones attached to the President of the country.

“This action is bad, unlawful, dangerous and must not be allowed to stand by this Senate in the interest of our nascent democracy and I humbly moved that the Senate do debate it and take appropriate action”, she said.

Though the leader of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan (APC Yobe North) in his contribution attempted to be partisan by saying similar bad actions had been taken in the past but the Senate President in his remarks said “What is bad is bad”.

“What the IG is reported to have done and defended as regards withdrawal of security aides of the Anambra state governor ahead of the coming election in the state this Saturday is wrong and must be corrected as declared by the senate through the resolutions just taken”, he said.

Bwacha had in his earlier submission against the action by the IG said he was disturbed as a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by the action from the IG and particularly his embarrassing defence of it as widely reported in the media yesterday.

He said: As a senator of the federal republic of Nigeria , I feel highly disturbed and sad to draw the attention of the Senate to the potently dangerous action of the IG as regards withdrawal of security aides of Governor of Anambra State ahead of the Saturday election.

“Though the IG in his defence of the obviously wrong action ,said he did it to provide a level playing field for candidates of all political parties in the election but this cannot be said to be tenable because a sitting governor as constitutionally provided, deserves to have security aides around him.

“I am not a member of APGA the ruling party in Anambra state, but as a senator, I felt the Senate needs to look into this and condemn it as a way of protecting our democracy”.

The IG as widely reported in the media yesterday told Governor Obiano that his withdrawn Aide de Camp (ADC) and other security aides will report back to duty on Sunday morning, a day after the Saturday election.