Senate, Ortom, others commiserate with Tinubu over son’s death

By Christiana Ekpa and from Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

The Senate has expressed sadness over the death of Mr. Jide Tinubu, son of the National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who died after a brief illness on Wedneday

The Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki, who earlier paid a condolence visit to commiserate with Tinubu in Abuja, in a statement he personally signed on behalf of his colleagues described the death as an “unfortunate incident”.

“All of us in the Senate are deeply saddened by the untimely passage of Mr. Jide Tinubu, the son of former Senator and top political leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Jide was not only a promising young man but had what it takes to contribute to the overall wellbeing of his family in particular and the nation in general.

“It is highly unfortunate that we lost him so early and we are still pained by his demise,” Saraki stated.

While praying God to guard, guide and grant Tinubu, his wife, Senator Oluremi and the entire Tinubu family the grace and fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, he also asked God to grant the deceased eternal rest.

Also yesterday, Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom condoled with the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the death of his eldest son, Jide.

In a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary Terver Akase, the governor described as quite ‘shocking’ and ‘painful’, the demise of the brilliant lawyer.

He said the experience of losing a loved one can be devastating and urged Nigerians of goodwill to remember the bereaved family in their prayers.

The Governor expressed his deepest condolences to the Tinubu family and the entire people of Lagos State.

He prayed God to grant the soul of Jide Tinubu eternal rest and his family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.