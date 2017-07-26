Senate passes Nigerian Peace Corps Bill

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa and Ikechukwu Okaforadi

The senate has passed the Nigerian Peace Corps Bill at the plenary yesterday.

This is just as the National Commandant of the Nigeria Peace Corps, Dickson Akor, has said that, the Corps has reached its climax of struggle through the passage the Peace Corps Bill by Nigeria senate.

The Bill which was sponsored by Sen. Bayero Nafada(APC-Gombe), is meant to empower and provide employment for the youths, facilitate

peace, volunteerism, community services and nation building.

The bill was passed in a unanimous voice vote , after Chairman, Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Sen. David Umaru, presented report on issues surrounding adoption of the conference report on the bill.

He said the major objective of the NPC bill, which was to provide employment for the youths, could be achieved by strengthening existing agencies and not necessarily creating new ones.

He said it would prevent the Federal Government from being overburdened.

He said the committee however observed that the powers and functions of the NPC called for concern and urged that they be subjected to further

examination.

“The right vested by the Bill in clause 37 (1) (a) on members of the Corps to “access all records of any person or authority” is too broad in scope and to that extent constitutes an infringement on the

right to privacy guaranteed by the Constitution, under Section 37.

“This power is unnecessary, given that the Corps is not an investigative agency,’’ he said.

In his remarks, the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki said the journey towards establishing the NPC had been a long one.

He commended the committee for a job a good and expressed optimism that when signed into law, the bill would help to address the problem of unemployment among youths.

The NPC bill was passed in the House of Representatives in June 2016,while the Senate passed its version in Nov. 2016.

The two chambers set up a conference committee to reconcile the areas of differences in the passed bill.

Akor, also expressed satisfaction for been able to deliver on his promise and goals to Nigerian youths.

Addressing newsmen shortly, after the senate passed the bill yesterday, the commandant said, the senate in its resolution to pass the Bill, has given voice to the Nigerian youth in the affairs of this country.

“This is the climax of our struggle and for what Nigeria senate has done today, the Nigeria youth as a whole have now gotten a voice in the affairs of this great nation. We commend the senate for been resolute and not allowing to be distracted.

“The National Assembly has shown that, democracy is on course and we will continue to support ongoing intention, policy and programmer of Government.

“We have never solicited the power of investigation, detention, arrest, and prosecution. All we are asking for in this country, is that, the teaming unemployed must be meaningful engaged.

We are ever willing and ready to partner and complement with other relevant agencies.

“We expressed our heartfelt appreciation to the leadership of the Nigeria senate for passing the Bill today. it has been a very long journey but highly rewarding.

“We know all that, we have passed through in February, all the intention is to delay the final adoption of this Bill. It has been done and we give glory to God.

“While thanking senate, we also thank the speaker of the House of the Representatives and the leadership of the National Assembly because they are the first to adopt this Bill and today, the Senate has followed suit.”