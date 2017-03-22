Senate probe NHIS boss, Yusuf over alleged N860m scandal

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa

The Senate yesterday moved to probe the Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS)Dr Usman Yusuf over an alleged N860 million scandal.

This followed a motion sponsored by Sen. Kabiru Marafa (APC-Zamfara) in the upper chamber at plenary, who equally disclosed that, “this scandalous activities by the Executive Secretary had being on since his appointment”

“We are aware that the Senate Committee on Health had expressed grave concern over the rude behaviour of the Executive Secretary especially to his superiors in the ministry over official matters. We are aware that he has a spending limit of only N2.5 million,” he said”

Marafa noted that any spending above his threshold must either be referred to the board or his supervising ministry.

He said the Executive Secretary was involved in a corruption expenditure of N292 million he singlehandedly incurred for HealthCare Financing Training without recourse to any appropriate approving authority.

“Aware also of the illegal expenditure of N118 million for training of staff without reference to any approving authority. Aware also that despite presidential orders banning promotional items and souvenirs, he still went ahead to expend N50 million for such promotional items.”

Marafa noted the petition by the NHIS staff union to the presidency, the Senate Committee and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) over the illegal employment and other sundry matters.

He said these might result into industrial consequences that might bring to bear in the activities of the agency and its staff.

While supporting the motion, Chairman Senate Committee on Primary Healthcare, Communicable and Non-communicable Diseases Sen. Mao Ohuabunwa decried that the Executive Secretary was acting as a sole administrator.

“This behoves on the Senate to call him to order, Because we expect that appointed to positions of authority should be law abiding citizens. He should work in tandem with extant laws establishing that organisation”

In his remarks, Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu said: “to say that every allegation is true is prejudicial.

“We should give the Executive Secretary benefit of doubt so that if the matter goes to whichever committee they will have the opportunity to examine to him and to enable him respond because that is when the truth or otherwise will be ascertained.

He therefore constituted an Ad-hoc Committee to be headed by Leader of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan to investigate the unholy activities of the Executive Secretary and report back to the Senate in four weeks.