Senate probes alleged financial recklessness by maritime agencies

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa

Senate yesterday mandated it committee on Marine Transport to investigate alleged dredging activities and financial recklessness by the Nigerian Ports authority (NPA), Lagos Channel Management (LCM) and Bonny Channel Company (BCC).

This followed a motion sponsored by Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege (APC-Delta) at Wednesday’s plenary.

He noted that the Lagos Channel Management Limited is a joint venture enterprise formed in 2005 between NPA and Depasa Marine International for the management and routine maintenance dredging of Lagos navigation channels.

“NPA is holding 60 percent equity shareholding,” he said.

Omo-Agege decried that although the joint ventures were supposed to be public-private partnerships conceived to reduce financial burdens on the Federal Government, the NPA had expended over one billion Dollars and two billion dollars respectively on LCM and BCC from 2015 to till date.

He further said that the port authority had failed and refuse to ensure the joint ventures’ compliance with the Marine Environment Regulations 2012.

“In spite of the far unjustified huge financial commitment of the NPA to these supposed public-private partnership joint ventures, empirical facts confirm that the depth profiles of the channels remained significantly the same”

“In continuation of NPA’s manifestly questionable and reckless financial commitments, LCM and BCM through the NPA have repectively requested for the sum of 23 billion and 20 billion naira in the NPA’s 2017 budget”

“The NPA and the joint ventures are on a course of absolute financial impunity and recklessness to wreck the nation’s treasury and needs to be tamed in our best interest,” the lawmaker said.

“ Disturbed that in continuation of NPA’s manifestly questionable and reckless financial commitment, LCM and BCM through the NPA, have respectively requested for the sum N23 billion and N20 billion in the NPA’s 2017 budget”.

Sen. Abdullahi Gumel (APC-Jigawa) supported the motion.

The President of the Senate Dr Bukola Saraki in his remark said “with such matter in NPA, we will begin to look into areas of massive corruption that are going on in different agencies”

“These figures are staggering and I am sure that up till now, no anti corruption agency has even bothered to question any of these people on this kind of issues. We must expose these acts and fight for the rights of our people,” Saraki said.

He urged the Committee on Marine Transport to ensure that the work was done diligently and submit its report back to the Senate in one week.

“We don’t want to delay your budget that is why we have taken this motion quickly; we cannot continue to put money for an item that is clearly just an avenue for money to be wasted,” he said